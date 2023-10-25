Monster Beverage (MNST) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Monster Beverage (MNST) standing at $50.08, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Shares of the energy drink maker witnessed a loss of 7.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monster Beverage in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.86 billion, indicating a 14.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion, which would represent changes of +37.5% and +13.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Monster Beverage. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Monster Beverage boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Monster Beverage is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.67.

We can additionally observe that MNST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Beverages - Soft drinks industry stood at 2.29 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.