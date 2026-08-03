Monster Beverage Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is expected to have delivered solid top- and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The results are expected to have been supported by resilient demand for energy drinks, effective pricing actions and continued expansion across international markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, indicating growth of 14.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 59 cents per share implies a rise of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Monster Beverage Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Monster Beverage Corporation Quote

In the last reported quarter, the company registered a positive earnings surprise of 9.4%. It has delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 9.6% in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of MNST’s Q2 Results

Monster Beverage's second-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from continued robust demand across the global energy drink category, supported by healthy consumption trends and expanding household penetration. Management has highlighted that the category continues to gain traction globally, driven by increasing consumer preference for functional beverages, broader usage occasions and strong lifestyle appeal. The company's diversified portfolio — spanning premium, zero-sugar and value offerings — remains well positioned to capitalize on these favorable category dynamics across North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



Innovation and product launches are expected to have remained important growth drivers in the quarter under review. Monster has been expanding its innovation pipeline with new flavors across the Ultra and Juice Monster families, alongside the launches of FLRT, its female-focused energy brand, and Storm, its wellness beverage offering. Seasonal promotions tied to America 250 celebrations, new packaging formats and continued momentum in zero-sugar products are also expected to have supported consumer demand and strengthened retail shelf presence during the quarter.



Pricing actions and revenue growth management are also likely to have influenced second-quarter results. Management indicated that pricing initiatives implemented in late 2025 have continued to perform as expected, with the company evaluating additional pricing opportunities while monitoring consumer demand and retailer response. These actions, together with disciplined promotional spending, are expected to have helped offset inflationary pressures and supported revenue growth.



International markets are anticipated to have remained a key growth engine in the quarter. Monster Beverage continues to gain market share across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, supported by strong execution, innovation, expanding distribution and affordable brands such as Predator and Fury. The company has also been benefiting from increasing penetration in high-growth markets including China, India and Australia, while its partnership with The Coca-Cola Company continues to strengthen global distribution capabilities.



However, investors are likely to closely monitor margin performance amid persistent cost pressures. Monster Beverage expects aluminum costs to continue rising sequentially through the remainder of 2026 due to higher Midwest Premiums linked to tariffs. Although management believes the overall tariff impact will remain modest and continues to employ hedging strategies, higher aluminum costs, freight expenses and an unfavorable geographic sales mix could continue to pressure gross margins. At the same time, ongoing investments in digital transformation, higher stock-based compensation and continued brand-building initiatives may keep operating expenses elevated, underscoring the importance of disciplined cost management in the quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for MNST

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Monster Beverage this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Monster Beverage currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Valuation Picture for MNST

From a valuation perspective, Monster Beverage stock is trading at a premium relative to the industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76x, the stock is trading above the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry’s average of 19.69x.

MNST Stock's P/E Valuation



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The recent market movements show that MNST’s shares have gained 28.2% in the past three months compared with the industry's 6.6% growth.

MNST Stock’s 3-Month Price Performance



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Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies that, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Primo Brands Corporation PRMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.76 billion, which indicates a rise of 1.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Primo Brands’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 34 cents, which implies a 5.6% decrease year over year. PRMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.37, implying a 15.1% year-over-year decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.5 billion, which indicates growth of 3.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. USFD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly EPS is pegged at $2, indicating a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.

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Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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