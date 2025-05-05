Monster Beverage Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is expected to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, after the closing bell. The beverage company is anticipated to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.98 billion, indicating growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 46 cents per share implies a rise of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company registered a negative earnings surprise of 5%. It has delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 5.8% in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of MNST’s Results

Monster Beverage’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in its energy drinks category. The company has been gaining from the expansion of its energy drinks category and product launches. MNST is expected to have witnessed continued positive trends in the Monster Energy family of brands. It has been focused on the expansion of the energy drinks category and product launches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Monster Energy Drinks segment is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of almost 4%.



The company has been focused on the expansion of its strong distribution network across international markets. In addition, pricing actions, lower input expenses and improved cost efficiencies are likely to have bolstered margins. It has been reviewing opportunities for price increases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales outside the United States is pegged at $730 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 5.3%. The aforesaid strengths are likely to have boosted the bottom and top-line performances.



On the flip side, MNST has been grappling with high operating expenses, due to higher costs associated with sponsorships, endorsements and payroll. Adverse currency rates also continue to pose challenges.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for MNST

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monster Beverage this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Monster Beverage has an Earnings ESP of -1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Valuation Picture for MNST

From a valuation perspective, Monster Beverage stock is trading at a premium relative to the industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38x, the stock is trading above the Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s average of 18.73x. The stock is trading above its median of 28.08x



The recent market movements show that MNST’s shares have gained 11.3% in the past six months compared with the industry's 3.1% growth.

