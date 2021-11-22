Monster Beverage exploring deal with Constellation Brands - source

By Greg Roumeliotis

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O is discussing a merger with international beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The structure of the deal was not immediately known.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the story on Sunday, said Monster Beverage has discussed a potential deal with advisers, citing people who requested not to be identified.

It was unclear if discussions will lead to a full merger or asset deal, the Bloomberg News report added.

Monster Beverage did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Constellation Brands told Reuters it does not respond to rumors or speculation.

As of Friday, the market capitalization of Monster Beverage was $47.3 billion while the market capitalization of Constellation Brands was $44.2 billion.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard Pullin and Jacqueline Wong)

