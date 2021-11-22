Monster Beverage exploring deal with Constellation Brands - Bloomberg News

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O is exploring a combination with international beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday quoting people familiar with the matter.

Monster Beverage has discussed a potential deal with advisers, the report added, citing people who requested not to be identified.

The exact structure of a potential tie-up could not be immediately learned and it was unclear if discussions will lead to a full merger or asset deal, the Bloomberg News report said.

Monster Beverage did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Constellation Brands told Reuters it does not respond to rumors or speculation.

As of Friday, the market capitalization of Monster Beverage was $47.3 billion while the market capitalization of Constellation Brands was $44.2 billion.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

