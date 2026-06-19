Monster Beverage Expands Product Portfolio: A Growth Catalyst?

Monster Beverage Corporation's MNST impressive recent performances underscore the importance of innovation and portfolio expansion in sustaining growth. The company reported record first-quarter 2026 net sales of $2.35 billion, up 26.9% year over year, driven by strong demand across geographies and continued market share gains in the global energy drink category.



Management emphasized that innovation remains a key contributor to both category growth and Monster Beverage's competitive positioning. In the first quarter, the company introduced several products, including Monster Ultra Punk Punch, Juice Monster Voodoo Grape, Strawberry Shots in full-sugar and zero-sugar varieties, and the nationwide launch of Lando Norris Zero Sugar. These launches complemented strong performances from established brands such as Ultra, Juice Monster and Java Monster.



Beyond traditional energy drinks, Monster Beverage is broadening its reach into adjacent categories. The company recently launched FLRT, a female-focused energy drink brand, and Storm, a wellness-oriented beverage line designed to expand usage occasions and attract consumers. Management noted that these brands are intended to appeal to underserved segments while reinforcing the company's broader growth strategy.



Internationally, innovation is also fueling momentum. In Europe, Juice Monster Viking Berry became the region's most successful innovation launch ever, while products such as Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red and Lando Norris Zero Sugar continue to gain traction.



While Monster Beverage's core energy portfolio remains the primary growth engine, its expanding product lineup could unlock new consumption occasions, strengthen household penetration and diversify revenue streams. If recent launches continue gaining traction, portfolio expansion may prove to be a meaningful catalyst for Monster Beverage's next phase of growth.

MNST’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 44.8% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry’s rise of 13.9% and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 1.3%. The stock also outpaced the S&P 500’s rally of 28.2% in the same period.

MNST Stock's One-Year Performance



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Is MNST a Value Play Stock?

Monster Beverage shares are currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 37.34X, significantly above the industry’s average of 19.06X.



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Stocks to Consider

The Vita Coco Company Inc. COCO is a global beverage company best known for its Vita Coco coconut water brand, with a diversified portfolio spanning coconut-based products, plant-based alternatives, functional drinks, and private-label offerings across retail, e-commerce and foodservice channels. COCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, which is the world’s largest franchise bottler for Coca-Cola products. FMX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s 2026 sales and earnings suggests growth of 17.5% and 115.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



The Coca-Cola Company KO is a global beverage giant with a portfolio of more than 4,700 beverage products (and more than 500 brands), ranging from sodas (or sparkling beverages) to energy drinks. KO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 3% and 8.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. KO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.