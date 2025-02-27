MONSTER BEVERAGE Earnings Results: $MNST Reports Quarterly Earnings

MONSTER BEVERAGE ($MNST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, missing estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,812,040,000, missing estimates of $1,830,495,886 by $-18,455,886.

MONSTER BEVERAGE Insider Trading Activity

MONSTER BEVERAGE insiders have traded $MNST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK VIDERGAUZ sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $562,100

THOMAS J KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $526,500

MONSTER BEVERAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 468 institutional investors add shares of MONSTER BEVERAGE stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONSTER BEVERAGE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MNST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

