MONSTER BEVERAGE Earnings Preview: Recent $MNST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MONSTER BEVERAGE ($MNST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,021,034,997 and earnings of $0.47 per share.

MONSTER BEVERAGE Insider Trading Activity

MONSTER BEVERAGE insiders have traded $MNST stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMELIE TIRRE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 91,316 shares for an estimated $5,057,080

MARK J HALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,000 shares for an estimated $4,988,720 .

. GUY CARLING (President of EMEA & OSP) sold 47,000 shares for an estimated $2,585,940

THOMAS J KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,079,200 .

. MARK VIDERGAUZ sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $562,100

MONSTER BEVERAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of MONSTER BEVERAGE stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONSTER BEVERAGE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MNST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

MONSTER BEVERAGE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

