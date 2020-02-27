Markets
Monster Beverage Corporation Reveals Increase In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.25 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $0.24 billion, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.02 billion from $0.92 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.25 Bln. vs. $0.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.

