Monster Beverage Corporation Reports Rise In Q4 Income, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $366.98 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $301.67 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $1.73 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $366.98 Mln. vs. $301.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

