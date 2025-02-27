Monster Beverage Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $270.71 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $366.98 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $375.70 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $1.812 billion from $1.730 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $270.71 Mln. vs. $366.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.812 Bln vs. $1.730 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.