Monster Beverage Corporation Q3 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $452.69 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $322.39 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $1.86 billion from $1.62 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $452.69 Mln. vs. $322.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.

