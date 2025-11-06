Monster Beverage Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $524.45 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $370.91 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $547.78 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $2.197 billion from $1.880 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $524.45 Mln. vs. $370.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.197 Bln vs. $1.880 Bln last year.

