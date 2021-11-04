Monster Beverage Corporation Q3 Profit Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $337.21 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $347.65 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $1.41 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $337.21 Mln. vs. $347.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

