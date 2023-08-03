Monster Beverage Corporation Q2 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $413.87 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $273.36 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.85 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $413.87 Mln. vs. $273.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

