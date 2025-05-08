Monster Beverage Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $442.99 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $442.05 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.854 billion from $1.899 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $442.99 Mln. vs. $442.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.854 Bln vs. $1.899 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.