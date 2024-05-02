Monster Beverage Corporation Q1 Income Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $442.05 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $397.44 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.90 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $442.05 Mln. vs. $397.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

