Monster Beverage Corporation Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $278.84 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $261.48 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.06 billion from $0.95 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $278.84 Mln. vs. $261.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.

