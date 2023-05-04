Monster Beverage Corporation Q1 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $397.4 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $294.2 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.70 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $397.4 Mln. vs. $294.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

