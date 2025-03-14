Monster Beverage Corporation Issues Statement on Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Monster Beverage Corporation advises shareholders to reject TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer, which undervalues their stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer from TRC Capital Investment Corporation to purchase up to 2 million shares of its common stock at $52.95 per share, which is 5.1% lower than the previous closing price. The company does not endorse this offer and advises stockholders to reject it, emphasizing that the price is below market value and warning of the lack of protections typically afforded to investors in larger tender offers. Monster is not associated with TRC's offer and encourages stockholders to consult their brokers and be cautious. The SEC has cautioned investors about the risks of mini-tender offers, which can sometimes result in selling shares at below-market prices.

The company actively advises its stockholders to reject the unsolicited mini-tender offer, reinforcing its commitment to protecting shareholder interests.

Monster Beverage Corporation highlights the offer is below market price, signaling confidence in the company’s valuation and stock performance.

The press release underscores the company’s independence and non-association with the mini-tender offer, helping to maintain its reputation and trust with investors.

TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer is at a price 5.1% lower than the current market price, which may lead to stockholder concerns about the perceived value of the company’s shares.

The company's advisory for stockholders to reject the offer highlights a vulnerability to potential predatory practices in the stock market, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The SEC cautions investors about mini-tender offers, suggesting they can catch investors off guard, reflecting a potential risk to shareholder value and trust in the company’s stock.

What is TRC's mini-tender offer for Monster Beverage shares?

TRC Capital Investment Corporation is offering to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Monster Beverage at $52.95 each.

How does the offer price compare to current market value?

The offer price of $52.95 is about 5.1% lower than Monster Beverage's last closing price of $55.77.

Should stockholders accept TRC's mini-tender offer?

No, the Company recommends that stockholders reject the offer and not tender their shares.

What risks are associated with mini-tender offers?

Mini-tender offers can catch investors off guard and lead to selling shares at below-market prices.

Where can investors find more information on mini-tender offers?

Investors can visit the SEC's website for guidance on mini-tender offers at www.sec.gov.

CORONA, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today announced that it has received notice that TRC Capital Investment Corporation (“TRC”) commenced an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, which represents approximately 0.2% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, at a price of $52.95 per share in cash. TRC’s offer price of $52.95 is approximately 5.1% less than the closing price of $55.77 of the Company’s common stock on March 10, 2025, the last trading day before the date of the offer.





The Company does not endorse TRC’s unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that its stockholders reject the offer and do not tender their shares. TRC’s mini-tender offer is at a price below the current market price for the Company’s common stock and is subject to numerous conditions. The Company is not associated in any way with TRC or its mini-tender offer and related documentation.





Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than 5% of a company’s outstanding shares. Consequently, they can avoid many of the disclosure and procedural requirements of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules intended for the protection of stockholders, which would apply to offers for more than 5% of a company’s shares.





The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers, stating that mini-tender offers “have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard” and that investors “may end up selling their securities at below-market prices.” The SEC's guidance to investors on mini-tender offers is available at



https://www.sec.gov/reportspubs/investor-publications/investorpubsminitend



.





Stockholders should obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to TRC’s mini-tender offer, including monitoring for any amendment by TRC of its offer.





The Company encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC’s letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at



https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm



.





The Company requests that a copy of this press release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC’s mini-tender offer related to shares of the Company’s common stock.







Monster Beverage Corporation







Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Monster Killer Brew™ Triple Shot, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water® brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The Beast™ and Nasty Beast® Hard Tea. For more information visit



www.monsterbevcorp.com



.









