Monster Beverage Corporation Bottom Line Drops In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $294.20 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $315.19 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $1.52 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $294.20 Mln. vs. $315.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

