Monster Beverage Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $425.4 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $413.9 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $1.90 billion from $1.85 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $425.4 Mln. vs. $413.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.

