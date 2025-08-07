Monster Beverage Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $488.79 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $425.36 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $516.47 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $2.111 billion from $1.900 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $488.79 Mln. vs. $425.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.111 Bln vs. $1.900 Bln last year.

