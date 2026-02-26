Monster Beverage Corporation Announces Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $449.19 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $270.71 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $507.03 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $2.131 billion from $1.812 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $449.19 Mln. vs. $270.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $2.131 Bln vs. $1.812 Bln last year.

