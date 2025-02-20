Monster Beverage Corporation to Announce Q4 2024 Results on February 27, 2025

Monster Beverage Corporation will report Q4 results on February 27, 2025, with a conference call following.

Quiver AI Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation announced that it will report its fourth quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, after the market closes. Co-CEOs Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg will host an investor conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss the financial results and operations, which will be accessible to investors via a live audio webcast. An archived version of the call will be available on the company’s website for one year. Monster Beverage, based in Corona, California, focuses on developing and marketing a range of energy drinks, non-carbonated beverages, and water products through its subsidiaries.

Potential Positives

Monster Beverage Corporation is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results on February 27, 2025, which may provide insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

The upcoming investor conference call with the Co-CEOs will directly engage investors, fostering transparency and communication about the company's operations and financial health.

The live audio webcast and its availability for one year ensures that investors and stakeholders have easy access to the information presented during the call.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the earnings report announcement may suggest a lack of confidence in the company's fourth-quarter performance, raising concerns among investors.

The extensive list of product brands might dilute the company's brand identity and cause confusion among consumers regarding its core offerings.

Co-CEOs hosting the investor conference could indicate a lack of a clear leadership structure, which might be unsettling for investors seeking strong, singular leadership.

FAQ

What date will Monster Beverage Corporation report its fourth quarter results?

Monster Beverage Corporation will report its fourth quarter results on February 27, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the investor conference call scheduled for?

The investor conference call is scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific Time on February 27, 2025.

How can investors access the conference call?

Investors can access the conference call through a live audio webcast at www.monsterbevcorp.com.

Will the investor conference call be archived?

Yes, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the Monster Beverage website.

What products does Monster Beverage Corporation develop?

Monster Beverage Corporation develops energy drinks, still and sparkling waters, craft beers, hard seltzers, and flavored malt beverages.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MNST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MNST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MNST Insider Trading Activity

$MNST insiders have traded $MNST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK VIDERGAUZ sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $562,100

THOMAS J KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $526,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 467 institutional investors add shares of $MNST stock to their portfolio, and 457 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CORONA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, will be reported on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the close of the market. The company also said that Co-Chief Executive Officers, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor conference call that same day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.





The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at



www.monsterbevcorp.com



. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.







Monster Beverage Corporation







Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water® brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The Beast™ and Nasty Beast® Hard Tea. For more information visit



www.monsterbevcorp.com



.









CONTACTS:





Rodney C. Sacks / Hilton H. Schlosberg





Co-Chief Executive Officers





(951) 739-6200

























Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin





PondelWilkinson Inc.





(310) 279-5980







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.