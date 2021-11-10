Monster Beverage Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MNST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.06, changing hands as high as $93.27 per share. Monster Beverage Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNST's low point in its 52 week range is $81.525 per share, with $99.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.04. The MNST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

