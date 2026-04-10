Monster Beverage (BIT:1MNST) Price Target Increased by 10.38% to 76.58

The average one-year price target for Monster Beverage (BIT:1MNST) has been revised to €76.58 / share. This is an increase of 10.38% from the prior estimate of €69.38 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €54.95 to a high of €90.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.15% from the latest reported closing price of €63.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an decrease of 690 owner(s) or 35.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MNST is 0.18%, an increase of 26.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.16% to 638,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 27,686K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,106K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MNST by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 26,269K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,903K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MNST by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,625K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,294K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MNST by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,433K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,970K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MNST by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,623K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,188K shares , representing a decrease of 47.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MNST by 72.64% over the last quarter.

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