Monster Beverage and Bassett Furniture have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Monster Beverage Corp. is posting record revenue in 2025 as demand for energy drinks remains strong. This Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) is one of the best performing S&P 500 stocks of the last 30 years.



Monster Beverage Corp. develops energy drinks, sparkling waters, craft beers, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers. These include Monster Energy drinks, Monster Killer Brew Triple Shot, Rehab Monster non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Tour Water, Jai Alai IPA, Dallas Blonde, and Beast Tea, among others.

Monster Beverage Beats on Earnings in the Third Quarter 2025

On Nov 6, 2025, Monster Beverage reported its third quarter 2025 results and beat on the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter in a row. Earnings were $0.56 versus the Zacks Consensus of $0.48.

Net sales rose 16.8% to a record $2.2 billion from $1.88 billion a year ago. It saw strong growth across all non-alcohol categories.

Monster Beverage’s leading segment is the Monster Energy Drinks segment which includes Monster Energy, Reign Total Body Fuel, Reign Storm and Bang Energy drinks. This segment saw net sales increase 17.7% to $2.03 billion from $1.72 billion in the prior year’s quarter.

Net sales for the Strategic Brands segment, which includes Predator and Fury, rose 15.9% to $130.5 million from $112.6 million a year ago.

Net sales in the Other segment, which includes certain productions of American Fruits and Flavors, LLC, Monster’s wholly owned subsidiary, rose 14.4% to $6.8 million from $5.9 million a year ago.

Only the Alcohol Brands segment, which includes various craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers, saw a decline in the quarter. Net sales decreased 17% to $33 million from $39.8 million the year before.

The Monster Energy Ultra energy drinks contributed significantly to the growth this quarter. Net sales to customers outside of the United States rose 23.3% to about 43% of total net sales, up from 40% in the year ago quarter.

It was also the highest percentage of net sales to customers outside of the United States recorded by Monster Beverage Corp. to date for a single quarter.

Monster Beverage has a new product launch coming late in the first quarter of 2026, called FLRT, a female-focused brand, which will debut in four flavors.

Analysts Are Bullish on Monster Beverage

Analysts liked what they heard about the third quarter. They raised earnings estimates for both 2025 and 2026.

8 estimates were raised in the last 60 days, with 1 raised in the last month, for 2025. It pushed the Zacks Consensus up to $1.98 from $1.91 in the last 2 months.

That is earnings growth of 22.2% as the company made just $1.62 in 2024.

The analysts also revised earnings estimates higher for 2026. 9 estimates were raised for 2026 in the last 60 days, with 2 revised higher in the last month as well.

That has pushed the Zacks Consensus up to $2.24 from $2.21 in the last 30 days. That is another 12.9% earnings growth.

Monster Beverage Hits a New All-Time High

Monster Beverage has been one of the best performing S&P 500 stocks of the last 30 years. It has hit new all-time highs in 2025.

Here is its chart compared to the S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Monster Beverage went IPO in 1990 but moved to the NASDAQ in 2005.

Year-to-date, it’s up 39.7% while the VOO is up 17.6%.

Monster Beverage isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earning (P/E) ratio of 37. A P/E ratio above 30 usually indicates a company is expensive. But with Monster Beverage, you are buying the growth story.

Monster Beverage is shareholder friendly. It has a $500 million share repurchase program. However, it does not pay a dividend.

Energy drinks remain popular globally. Investors should keep Monster Beverage on their short list.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is waiting for the housing market recovery. Will it come in 2026? This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is in the bottom 7% of Zacks Ranked Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries operates 86 company and licensee-owned stores in the United States that sell home furnishings, including custom furniture design, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. It sells about 60% of its products through the stores but it also has a large traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts.

The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms.

Additionally, Bassett sells directly to consumers on its website.

Bassett Furniture Posts a Strong Third Quarter

On Oct 8, 2025, Bassett Furniture reported its third quarter 2025 results and met the Zacks Consensus of $0.09. It had beat the prior two quarters.

Revenue rose 5.9% year-over-year. Excluding sales from Noa Home Inc., which closed in late 2024, consolidated revenue jumped 7.3%.

Gross margin improved 320 basis points to 56.2% due, in part, to improved margins in the wholesale business.

This was a strong quarter for a company that has struggled in recent years due to the difficult market environment. When home sales drop, so do furniture sales.

Earnings to Jump in 2025 and 2026

Earnings have been negative in the last 2 years, but analysts believe it will be positive in 2025 and 2026.

Earnings are expected to rise 268% in 2025 to $0.81 from a loss of $0.48 last year. In 2026, analysts see another 34.6% earnings growth to $1.09.

Why is it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) if Earnings Are Turning Around?

The Zacks Rank is based on changes to analyst earnings estimates. In the case of the Strong Sell stocks, it means the analysts are cutting estimates.

For Bassett Furniture, 1 estimate was cut for 2025 and 2026 in the last 60 days. The cut pushed the Zacks Consensus down in both years.

Bassett Furniture Shares are Up in 2025

Despite the challenging market conditions, shares of Bassett are actually up 22% year-to-date and have gained 13.5% in the last month.

Bassett manufactures about 75% of its furniture in the United States so it would avoid a lot of tariffs.

Bassett also is shareholder friendly and pays a dividend which is currently yielding a juicy 4.9%. They are rewarding you for your patience.

The stock is cheap. Bassett trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 15. A P/E of 15 and under usually means a stock is a value.

For investors looking to get into the furniture industry, you might want to wait to see if the turnaround in earnings is real next year.

Additional content:

HOOD's November DARTs Rise: Is Its Expansion Strategy Working?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. reported a year-over-year increase in equity and options Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in November 2025. Equity DARTs were 2.7 million in the reported month, up 8% from November 2024. Options DARTs rose 30% year over year to 1.3 million. However, crypto DARTs declined 40% from the prior-year month to 0.6 million. Notably, crypto DARTs excluded Bitstamp institutional activity.

Robinhood’s efforts to become a leader in the active trader market have been bearing fruit. The company has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands and expand into lucrative businesses.

In order to attract more clients and strengthen its market share, HOOD has been innovating its product suite for a long time now. It has launched Cortex, an artificial-intelligence (AI) assistant for custom indicators, market analysis and real-time insights; and Legend, which adds advanced tools such as futures trading, short selling, simulated options returns and near-24/5 index options access.

Moreover, Robinhood Social introduces verified trading profiles, strategy sharing, expert portfolio tracking and soon copy trading, with users able to open up to 10 accounts for different strategies. Internationally, Robinhood is offering tokenized U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across 31 EU/EEA countries with 24/5 commission-free trading and aims to tokenize private companies.

Thus, rapid product innovation through vertical integration is expected to continue to expand Robinhood’s client base, enabling an improvement in transaction-based revenues. The metric has recorded a five-year (ended 2024) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7%, primarily driven by options and equities trading. The uptrend persisted in the first nine months of 2025.

Other Details from HOOD’s November Operating Data

In November 2025, HOOD’s total platform assets were $324.5 billion, jumping 67% year over year. Further, net deposits (excluding TradePMR) were $7.1 billion, up 27%. Funded customers totaled 26.9 million, up 8% from November 2024.

Robinhood’s equity notional trading volumes were $201.5 billion, up 37% year over year. Options contracts traded increased 24% to 193.2 million. Robinhood App Crypto notional trading volumes were $12 billion, down 66% from the prior-year month, while Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $28.6 billion, down 19%.

At the end of November 2025, margin balances were $16.8 billion, which surged 147% year over year. HOOD recorded a total cash sweep balance of $32.5 billion, up 23% from November 2024. Total securities lending revenues of $34 million grew 48% from the year-ago month.

How Are Competitors Scaling Up to Challenge Robinhood?

HOOD’s key competitors Interactive Brokers and Tradeweb Markets Inc. have also been rolling out products to bolster their market share.

In October 2025, Interactive Brokers launched the Karta Visa card for its clients to make purchases globally with a card linked to their IBKR account, while in August, it introduced Connections, a new feature designed to help investors discover trading opportunities and evaluate investments by highlighting related ideas across global markets.

Further, it launched zero-commission U.S. stock trading in Singapore and NISA accounts to help Japanese investors build wealth tax-free. In May, Interactive Brokers extended the trading hours for Forecast Contracts to nearly 24 hours a day, while in April, it launched the prediction markets hub in Canada. IBKR has also expanded its offerings with Plan d’Epargne en Actions accounts for French clients and the IBKR GlobalTrader app for global stock trading.

Under CEO Billy Hult, Tradeweb continues pushing the "electronification" of bond markets, having expanded beyond government bonds into mortgages, interest-rate swaps, ETFs and emerging markets, plus a new frontier in private credit. It is investing in blockchain and distributed ledger technology to improve settlement and collateral management. AI is another strategic focus for Tradeweb, with machine learning tools enhancing trade execution and dealer-client matching.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

In the past six months, Robinhood shares have surged 83%, compared with the industry’s 21.6% growth.

HOOD shares are currently trading at a massive premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book of 15.55X compared with the industry average of 3.07X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 78.9% and 16.2%, respectively. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.

Currently, HOOD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

