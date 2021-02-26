MCAP Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Monroe Capital targeting technology, raised $275 million by offering 27.5 million units at $10. The company offered 2.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Certain sponsor members had indicated on 4.1 million units in the offering, and also have a $21 million forward purchase agreement with the company.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Theodore Koenig, who has been the CEO and Chairman of Monroe Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: MRCC) since 2011. He is joined by Co-President Zia Uddin, who is a Partner at Monroe Capital; Co-President Mark Solovy, who serves as a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Technology Finance Group at Monroe Capital; and CFO Scott Marienau, who is the CFO of Monroe Capital's management company. MCAP Acquisition intends to capitalize on management’s differentiated ability to source, acquire, and manage software, technology-enabled, and business services companies.



MCAP Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MACQU. Cowen acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Monroe Capital's SPAC MCAP Acquisition prices upsized $275 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

