MCAP Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Monroe Capital targeting technology, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Chicago, IL-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, MCAP Acquisition will command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Theodore Koenig, who has been the CEO and Chairman of Monroe Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: MRCC) since 2011. He is joined by Co-President Zia Uddin, who is a Partner at Monroe Capital; Co-President Mark Solovy, who serves as a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Technology Finance Group at Monroe Capital; and CFO Scott Marienau, who is the CFO of Monroe Capital's management company. MCAP Acquisition intends to capitalize on management’s differentiated ability to source, acquire, and manage software, technology-enabled, and business services companies.



MCAP Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MACQU. Cowen is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Monroe Capital's SPAC MCAP Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.