MONROE CAPITAL Earnings Results: $MRCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MONROE CAPITAL ($MRCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, missing estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $11,640,000, missing estimates of $14,300,400 by $-2,660,400.
MONROE CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of MONROE CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 55,605 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $472,642
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 51,711 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,543
- LAFLEUR & GODFREY LLC added 44,100 shares (+68.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $343,980
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC removed 29,169 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,936
- SUNBELT SECURITIES, INC. added 27,920 shares (+59.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $217,776
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 27,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,600
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 21,900 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,150
