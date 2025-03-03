Monroe Capital Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Declares $0.25 per Share Dividend

Monroe Capital Corporation reported Q4 2024 financial results, declaring a $0.25 per share dividend and noting decreased NAV.

Monroe Capital Corporation reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a net investment income of $6.0 million, or $0.28 per share, and an adjusted net investment income of $6.2 million, or $0.29 per share for Q4. Despite declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the company's net assets decreased by $1.7 million, leading to a net asset value of $191.8 million, or $8.85 per share. For the full year, the net investment income rose to $24.5 million, reflecting a solid performance despite a backdrop of unrealized losses affecting the net assets. The firm noted a focus on portfolio management and maintaining asset quality amid varying economic conditions. Monroe Capital's leverage increased slightly during the quarter, and the company remains positioned with considerable cash reserves for future investments.

CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of Monroe also declared its first quarter distribution of $0.25 per share, payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 14, 2025.





Except where the context suggests otherwise, the terms “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our” refer to Monroe Capital Corporation (together with its subsidiaries).







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









Net Investment Income ("NII") of $6.0 million, or $0.28 per share



Adjusted Net Investment Income (a non-GAAP measure described below) of $6.2 million, or $0.29 per share



Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations of $(1.7) million, or $(0.08) per share



Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of $191.8 million, or $8.85 per share



Paid quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 30, 2024



Current annual cash dividend yield to stockholders of approximately 11.4%



Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









NII of $24.5 million, or $1.13 per share



Adjusted Net Investment Income (a non-GAAP measure described below) of $25.0 million, or $1.15 per share



Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $9.7 million, or $0.45 per share











Chief Executive Officer Theodore L. Koenig commented, “We are pleased to announce that we paid a $0.25 per share dividend during the fourth quarter. Our predominantly first lien portfolio continued to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns during the fourth quarter, with Adjusted Net Investment Income supporting a compelling 11.4% annualized dividend yield. We remain committed to prudent portfolio management, with a focus on maintaining the portfolio's asset quality across varying economic environments.”





Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company affiliate of the award-winning private credit investment firm and lender, Monroe Capital LLC.





Based on an annualized dividend and closing share price as of February 28, 2025.







Management Commentary







Adjusted Net Investment Income totaled $6.2 million, or $0.29 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease from $6.6 million, or $0.31 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. NAV decreased by $0.33 per share, or 3.6%, to $191.8 million or $8.85 per share as of December 31, 2024, compared to $198.9 million or $9.18 per share as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in NAV this quarter was primarily the result of net unrealized losses associated with a certain portfolio company, partially offset by NII in excess of the dividend paid during the quarter.





At quarter end, the Company's debt-to-equity leverage increased from 1.50 times debt-to-equity at September 30, 2024 to 1.53 times debt-to-equity at December 31, 2024 as a result of the timing of certain portfolio company paydowns. These proceeds were used to pay down the revolving credit facility subsequent to year-end. We continue to focus on managing our investment portfolio and selectively redeploying capital resulting from future repayments.







Selected Financial Highlights







December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities data:







(audited)









(unaudited)









Investments, at fair value





$





457,048













$





474,259













Total assets





$





490,671













$





501,862













Net assets





$





191,762













$





198,893













Net asset value per share





$





8.85













$





9.18



































































For the Quarters Ended

















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













Consolidated Statements of Operations data:







(unaudited)









Net investment income





$





6,022













$





6,481













(2)







$





6,185













$





6,617













Net gain (loss)





$





(7,737





)









$





(1,515





)









Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations





$





(1,715





)









$





4,966

































Per share data:





















Net investment income





$





0.28













$





0.30













(2)







$





0.29













$





0.31













Net gain (loss)





$





(0.36





)









$





(0.07





)









Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations





$





(0.08





)









$





0.23

















































(2)



See



Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income



below for a detailed description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from NII to Adjusted Net Investment Income. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company.







Portfolio Summary

















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024















(unaudited)









Investments, at fair value





$





457,048













$





474,259













Number of portfolio company investments









91

















94













Percentage portfolio company investments on non-accrual



(3)











3.4





%













3.1





%









Weighted average contractual yield



(4)











10.2





%













11.0





%









Weighted average effective yield



(4)











10.2





%













11.0





%































Asset class percentage at fair value:























First lien loans









79.1





%













80.0





%









Junior secured loans









6.5





%













6.4





%









Equity securities









14.4





%













13.6





%













































(3)



Represents portfolio loans or preferred equity investments on non-accrual status as a percentage of total investments at fair value.







(4)



Portfolio yield is calculated only on the portion of the portfolio that has a contractual coupon and therefore does not account for dividends on equity investments (other than preferred equity investments).







Financial Review









Results of Operations: Fourth Quarter 2024







NII for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $6.0 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.30 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Adjusted Net Investment Income was $6.2 million, or $0.29 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.31 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of the incentive fee limitations of $(1.2) million and $(0.7) million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, Adjusted Net Investment Income totaled $5.0 million, or $0.23 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease from $5.9 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for additional information on the Company's incentive fee structure and calculation.





Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $14.0 million, compared to $15.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Total investment income decreased by $1.7 million primarily due to the declining interest rate environment. The decrease in average invested assets and lower other income also contributed to the decrease in total investment income.





Total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $8.0 million, compared to $9.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of the incentive fee limitations, total expenses decreased by $0.7 million primarily due to lower interest and other debt financing expenses associated with the lower interest rate environment and a decrease in average debt outstanding during the quarter.





Net gain (loss) was $(7.7) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $(1.5) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Unrealized losses associated with the change in fair value for a certain portfolio company was the primary driver of the net loss on investments during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





The Company's average portfolio mark decreased by 1.7%, from 93.9% of amortized cost as of September 30, 2024 to 92.2% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2024.





Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations was $(1.7) million, or $(0.08) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.23 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.







Results of Operations: Full Year 2024







NII for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $24.5 million, or $1.13 per share, compared to $23.2 million, or $1.07 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted Net Investment Income was $25.0 million, or $1.15 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $24.1 million, or $1.11 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the impact of the incentive fee limitations of $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 (no incentive fee limitations for the year ended December 31, 2023), Adjusted Net Investment Income totaled $22.1 million, or $1.01 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease from $24.1 million, or $1.11 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for additional information on the Company's incentive fee structure and calculation.





Total investment income for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $60.5 million, compared to $64.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in investment income of $3.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to lower interest income and payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income. The reduction in interest income and PIK interest income was primarily driven by a decrease in average invested assets and the placement of additional portfolio companies on non-accrual status. Lower effective rates on the portfolio resulting from the declining interest rate environment during the second half of the year ended December 31, 2024 also contributed to the decrease in both interest income and PIK interest income. The decrease in interest income and PIK interest income was partially offset by an increase in other income, primarily driven by the reversal of $1.6 million in previously accrued fees related to the former loan investment in IT Global Holding LLC, which was recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023.





Total expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $36.0 million, compared to $41.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the impact of the incentive fee limitations, total expenses decreased by $2.1 million primarily due to lower interest and other debt financing expenses associated with a decrease in average debt outstanding during the quarter. Lower base management fees associated with the decline in invested assets during the year also contributed to the decrease in total expenses.





Net gain (loss) was $(14.8) million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $(22.9) million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to mark-to-market losses from certain portfolio companies that were still held as of December 31, 2024. These unrealized losses were partially offset by mark-to-market gains in the rest of the portfolio, driven by spread tightening in the direct lending markets during the year.





The Company's average portfolio mark decreased by 3.4%, from 95.6% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2023 to 92.2% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2024.





Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations was $9.7 million, or $0.45 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $9.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $163.9 million of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility and $130.0 million of debt outstanding on its 2026 Notes. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $91.1 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility, subject to borrowing base availability.







MRCC Senior Loan Fund







MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC ("SLF") is a joint venture with Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (“LSW”), an affiliate of National Life Insurance Company. SLF invests primarily in senior secured loans to middle market companies in the United States. The Company and LSW have each committed $50.0 million of capital to the joint venture. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had made net capital contributions of $42.7 million in SLF with a fair value of $32.7 million, as compared to net capital contributions of $42.7 million in SLF with a fair value of $32.9 million as of September 30, 2024. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company received dividend income from SLF of $0.9 million, consistent with the $0.9 million received during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. SLF’s underlying investments are loans to middle-market borrowers that are generally larger than the rest of MRCC’s portfolio which is focused on lower middle-market companies. SLF’s average mark on the underlying investment portfolio decreased slightly during the quarter, from 87.0% of amortized cost as of September 30, 2024, to 86.8% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2024.





As of December 31, 2024, SLF had total assets of $104.2 million (including investments at fair value of $98.0 million), total liabilities of $38.7 million (including borrowings under the $110.0 million secured revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A. (the “SLF Credit Facility”) of $38.2 million) and total members’ capital of $65.5 million. As of September 30, 2024, SLF had total assets of $107.8 million (including investments at fair value of $98.7 million), total liabilities of $42.0 million (including borrowings under the SLF Credit Facility of $41.5 million) and total members’ capital of $65.8 million.







Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income







On a supplemental basis, the Company discloses Adjusted Net Investment Income (including on a per share basis) which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). Adjusted Net Investment Income represents NII, excluding the net capital gains incentive fee and income taxes. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company. The management agreement with the Company’s advisor provides that a capital gains incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital gains) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized and unrealized capital losses for such year. Management believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any net capital gains incentive fee as NII does not include gains associated with the capital gains incentive fee.





For the Quarters Ended

















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024

















Amount













Per Share





Amount













Amount













Per Share





Amount















(unaudited)









Net investment income





$





6,022













$





0.28













$





6,481













$





0.30













Net capital gains incentive fee









—

















—

















—

















—













Income taxes, including excise taxes









163

















0.01

















136

















0.01













Adjusted Net Investment Income





$





6,185













$





0.29













$





6,617













$





0.31



































































































For the Years Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

















Amount













Per Share





Amount













Amount













Per Share





Amount















(unaudited)









Net investment income





$





24,532













$





1.13













$





23,249













$





1.07













Net capital gains incentive fee









—

















—

















—

















—













Income taxes, including excise taxes









452

















0.02

















806

















0.04













Adjusted Net Investment Income





$





24,984













$





1.15













$





24,055













$





1.11

















































































Adjusted Net Investment Income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as it is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and therefore may be defined differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Investment Income should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.







Fourth





Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call







The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these operating and financial results on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted on a webcast link located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



http://ir.monroebdc.com/events.cfm



. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Please reference conference ID # 7817000.





For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.





For a more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC (



www.sec.gov



) on Friday, February 28, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Distribution







The Board of Directors of the Company declared its first quarter distribution of $0.25 per share, payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 14, 2025. In October 2012, the Company adopted a dividend reinvestment plan that provides for reinvestment of distributions on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash prior to the record date. When the Company declares a cash distribution, stockholders who have not opted out of the dividend reinvestment plan prior to the record date will have their distribution automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company’s capital stock. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company’s periodic report filed with the SEC.







































MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





(in thousands, except per share data)













































December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2023















(audited)









(unaudited)









(audited)











Assets































Investments, at fair value:





























Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





$





343,835













$





355,273













$





371,723













Non-controlled affiliate company investments









80,483

















86,089

















83,541













Controlled affiliate company investments









32,730

















32,897

















33,122













Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of: $495,797, $505,008 and $510,876 respectively)









457,048

















474,259

















488,386













Cash and cash equivalents









9,044

















4,070

















4,958













Interest and dividend receivable









23,511

















22,910

















19,349













Other assets









1,068

















623

















493















Total assets







$





490,671













$





501,862













$





513,186















Liabilities































Debt





$





293,900













$





299,000













$





304,100













Less: Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,925





)













(2,254





)













(3,235





)









Total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs









291,975

















296,746

















300,865













Interest payable









2,903

















1,351

















3,078













Base management fees payable









1,965

















2,006

















2,100













Incentive fees payable









—

















730

















1,319













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









2,066

















2,090

















2,100













Directors' fees payable









—

















46

















—















Total liabilities











298,909

















302,969

















309,462















Net Assets































Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 21,666, 21,666 and 21,666 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





$





22













$





22













$





22













Capital in excess of par value









297,712

















298,127

















298,127













Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings









(105,972





)













(99,256





)













(94,425





)











Total net assets







$





191,762













$





198,893













$





203,724















Total liabilities and total net assets







$





490,671













$





501,862













$





513,186















Net asset value per share







$





8.85













$





9.18













$





9.40















































































MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(in thousands, except per share data)

























For the Quarters Ended













For the Years Ended

















December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023















(unaudited)









(audited)











Investment income:







































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments:





































Interest income





$





8,576













$





10,408













$





40,787













$





46,241













Payment-in-kind interest income









1,379

















919

















3,877

















3,070













Dividend income









237

















114

















472

















305













Other income









310

















694

















1,306

















(679





)









Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments









10,502

















12,135

















46,442

















48,937













Non-controlled affiliate company investments:





































Interest income









1,300

















1,202

















4,963

















5,140













Payment-in-kind interest income









1,247

















1,402

















5,284

















6,337













Dividend income









56

















56

















220

















283













Other income









18

















—

















18

















—













Total investment income from non-controlled affiliate company investments









2,621

















2,660

















10,485

















11,760













Controlled affiliate company investments:





































Dividend income









900

















900

















3,600

















3,600













Total investment income from controlled affiliate company investments









900

















900

















3,600

















3,600















Total investment income











14,023

















15,695

















60,527

















64,297















Operating expenses:







































Interest and other debt financing expenses









5,113

















5,517

















21,917

















22,847













Base management fees









1,965

















2,006

















8,056

















8,603













Incentive fees









—

















730

















2,449

















5,812













Professional fees









196

















239

















902

















719













Administrative service fees









282

















270

















1,011

















940













General and administrative expenses









233

















270

















964

















1,174













Directors' fees









49

















46

















244

















147















Total operating expenses











7,838

















9,078

















35,543

















40,242















Net investment income before income taxes











6,185

















6,617

















24,984

















24,055













Income taxes, including excise taxes









163

















136

















452

















806















Net investment income











6,022

















6,481

















24,532

















23,249















Net gain (loss):







































Net realized gain (loss):





































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments









283

















638

















1,431

















(38,769





)









Foreign currency forward contracts









—

















—

















—

















1,756













Foreign currency and other transactions









—

















—

















—

















(135





)









Net realized gain (loss)









283

















638

















1,431

















(37,148





)









Net change in unrealized gain (loss):





































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments









(1,139





)













(2,743





)













(8,211





)













22,154













Non-controlled affiliate company investments









(6,694





)













771

















(7,656





)













(3,990





)









Controlled affiliate company investments









(167





)













(201





)













(392





)













(2,387





)









Foreign currency forward contracts









—

















—

















—

















(1,507





)









Foreign currency and other transactions









(20





)













20

















—

















—













Net change in unrealized gain (loss)









(8,020





)













(2,153





)













(16,259





)













14,270















Net gain (loss)











(7,737





)













(1,515





)













(14,828





)













(22,878





)











Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations







$





(1,715





)









$





4,966













$





9,704













$





371















Per common share data:







































Net investment income per share - basic and diluted





$





0.28













$





0.30













$





1.13













$





1.07













Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share - basic and diluted





$





(0.08





)









$





0.23













$





0.45













$





0.02













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted









21,666

















21,666

















21,666

















21,666



















































































Additional Supplemental Information:







The composition of the Company’s investment income was as follows (in thousands):















For the Quarters Ended





















For the Years Ended

















December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024





















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023















(unaudited)













(audited)









Interest income





$





9,468













$





11,303













$





44,283













$





49,779













Payment-in-kind interest income









2,626

















2,321

















9,161

















9,407













Dividend income









1,193

















1,070

















4,292

















4,188













Other income









328

















694

















1,324

















(679





)









Prepayment gain (loss)









173

















109

















532

















553













Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums









235

















198

















935

















1,049













Total investment income





$





14,023













$





15,695













$





60,527













$





64,297

















































































The composition of the Company’s interest expense and other debt financing expenses was as follows (in thousands):















For the Quarters Ended

















For the Years Ended

















December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023















(unaudited)













(audited)









Interest expense - revolving credit facility





$





3,227













$





3,630













$





14,380













$





15,319













Interest expense - 2026 Notes









1,555

















1,555

















6,220

















6,220













Amortization of debt issuance costs









331

















332

















1,317

















1,308













Total interest and other debt financing expenses





$





5,113













$





5,517













$





21,917













$





22,847



















































































About Monroe Capital Corporation







Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit



www.monroebdc.com



.







About Monroe Capital LLC







Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 11 offices throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.





Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Inc's 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit



www.monroecap.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.





SOURCE: Monroe Capital Corporation









Investor Contact:





Mick Solimene













Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer













Monroe Capital Corporation













(312) 598-8401















msolimene@monroecap.com























Media Contact:





Daniel Abramson













BackBay Communications













(857) 305-8441















daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com





















