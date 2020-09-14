Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -28.57% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.56, the dividend yield is 13.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRCC was $7.56, representing a -37.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.10 and a 112.36% increase over the 52 week low of $3.56.

MRCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.74. Zacks Investment Research reports MRCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.14%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

