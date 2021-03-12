Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MRCC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRCC was $10.06, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.08 and a 182.58% increase over the 52 week low of $3.56.

MRCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports MRCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -31.46%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

