Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MRCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.45, the dividend yield is 8.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRCC was $11.45, representing a -2.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.71 and a 88.63% increase over the 52 week low of $6.07.

MRCC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). MRCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports MRCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -31.97%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

