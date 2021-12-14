Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MRCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.52, the dividend yield is 8.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRCC was $11.52, representing a -2.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.85 and a 47.69% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

MRCC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). MRCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports MRCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -28.91%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mrcc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRCC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 2.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MRCC at 2.26%.

