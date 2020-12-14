Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MRCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.35, the dividend yield is 10.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRCC was $9.35, representing a -22.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.10 and a 162.64% increase over the 52 week low of $3.56.

MRCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.2. Zacks Investment Research reports MRCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.35%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.