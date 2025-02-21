Monroe Capital Corporation to File Annual Report on Form 10-K and Announce 2024 Financial Results

Monroe Capital Corporation will file its 2024 Annual Report on February 28, 2025, and announce results on March 3, 2025.

Monroe Capital Corporation announced that it will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, on February 28, 2025, after market close. The company plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, before the market opens and will host a conference call and webcast at noon Eastern Time on that day. Investors can join the call by dialing a provided number and referencing the conference ID. Monroe Capital Corporation specializes in investing in various types of debt and equity in middle-market companies, aiming to maximize shareholder returns. The firm's investment activities are managed by Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, and it is part of a broader asset management firm known for its focus on private credit markets.

Monroe Capital Corporation is set to release its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 on February 28, 2025, indicating timely financial disclosures and transparency for investors.

The announcement of a webcast and conference call on March 3, 2025, to discuss financial results demonstrates the Company's commitment to engaging with shareholders and providing insights into its performance.

Monroe Capital Corporation has received multiple prestigious awards, including Private Debt Investor's 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, enhancing its reputation in the finance industry.

The announcement of the delayed filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial transparency and regulatory compliance.

Notably, the company is providing its financial results less than three days after the filing deadline, which could lead to skepticism about its financial health if results are not favorable.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to uncertainties regarding the company's future performance, potentially affecting investor confidence.

When will Monroe Capital file its Annual Report on Form 10-K?

Monroe Capital will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on February 28, 2025, after market close.

What are the upcoming financial results announcement dates?

The financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 will be announced on March 3, 2025.

How can I participate in the Monroe Capital conference call?

To join the conference call, dial (800) 715-9871 about 10 minutes prior to the call.

Where can I find the webcast for the financial results?

The webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Monroe Capital's website.

Who manages Monroe Capital's investment activities?

Monroe Capital's investment activities are managed by Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that it will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 on Friday, February 28, 2025, after the close of the financial markets.





The Company will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 in a press release prior to the market open on Monday, March 3, 2025 and will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these financial results on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted on a webcast link located in the Investor Relations section of our website at



http://ir.monroebdc.com/events.cfm



. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Please reference conference ID # 7817000. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Monroe Capital Corporation







Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit



www.monroebdc.com



.







About Monroe Capital LLC







Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains eleven offices throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.





Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Inc.’s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit



www.monroecap.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.





SOURCE: Monroe Capital Corporation









Investor Contact:





Mick Solimene













Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer













Monroe Capital Corporation













(312) 598-8401















msolimene@monroecap.com























Media Contact:





Daniel Abramson













BackBay Communications













(857) 305-8441















daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com









