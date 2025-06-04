Monroe Capital Corporation Declares $0.25 Per Share Distribution for Q2 2025

Monroe Capital Corporation declared a $0.25 per share distribution for Q2 2025, payable on June 30, 2025.

Monroe Capital Corporation announced a distribution of $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2025, which will be paid on June 30, 2025, to stockholders recorded by June 16, 2025. The company has a dividend reinvestment plan allowing stockholders to reinvest distributions into additional shares unless they opt for cash. Monroe Capital focuses on investing in various forms of debt and equity for middle-market companies, aiming to maximize total returns for stockholders. The company is managed by Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, and has been recognized with multiple awards in the private credit market.

$MRCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $MRCC stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2025, payable on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2025. In October 2012, the Company adopted a dividend reinvestment plan that provides for reinvestment of distributions on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash prior to the record date. When the Company declares a cash distribution, stockholders who have not opted out of the dividend reinvestment plan prior to the record date will have their distribution automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company’s capital stock. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company’s periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Monroe Capital Corporation







Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit



www.monroebdc.com



.







About Monroe Capital LLC







Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 11 locations throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.





Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.’s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit



www.monroecap.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.





SOURCE: Monroe Capital Corporation









Investor Contact:





Mick Solimene













Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer













Monroe Capital Corporation













(312) 598-8401















msolimene@monroecap.com























Media Contact:





Daniel Abramson













BackBay Communications













(857) 305-8441















daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com









