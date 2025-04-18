Monroe Capital Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Monroe Capital Corporation will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Monroe Capital Corporation announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 7, with a conference call and webcast scheduled for May 8 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can access the webcast through the company's Investor Relations website or call in using a provided number and conference ID. Monroe Capital is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that focuses on investing in secured and unsecured debt and equity for middle-market companies, aiming to maximize returns for stockholders. The firm has received several industry accolades and operates as a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results provides transparency and insight into the company's performance, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The company will host a webcast and conference call for stakeholders, demonstrating a commitment to open communication and engagement with investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation has a track record of awards and recognition, enhancing its reputation in the market and attracting potential investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement is a reminder of upcoming financial results, which may indicate a lack of immediate positive news or developments, leading to potential market speculation about performance issues.

The necessity for a conference call to discuss results could imply that the company's financial situation is complex or under scrutiny, giving room for investor concern.

The forward-looking statements highlight uncertainty about the company's future performance, which could lead to concerns from investors about stability and growth.

FAQ

When will Monroe Capital Corporation report its financial results?

Monroe Capital Corporation will report its first quarter financial results on May 7, 2025.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 about 10 minutes prior to the event.

Where can I find the webcast link for the financial results?

The webcast link is available in the Investor Relations section of Monroe Capital's website at http://ir.monroebdc.com/events.cfm.

What is Monroe Capital Corporation's investment focus?

The company primarily invests in senior, unitranche, and junior secured debt as well as equity investments.

Who manages Monroe Capital Corporation's investment activities?

Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC manages the investment activities of Monroe Capital Corporation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $MRCC stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that it will report its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the close of the financial markets.





The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these operating and financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted on a webcast link located in the Investor Relations section of our website at



http://ir.monroebdc.com/events.cfm



. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Please reference conference ID # 9094217. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Monroe Capital Corporation







Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit



www.monroebdc.com



.







About Monroe Capital LLC







Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 11 locations throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.





Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.’s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit



www.monroecap.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.





SOURCE: Monroe Capital Corporation









Investor Contact:





Mick Solimene













Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer













Monroe Capital Corporation













(312) 598-8401















msolimene@monroecap.com























Media Contact:





Daniel Abramson













BackBay Communications













(857) 305-8441















daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.