Monroe Capital Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution

An update from Monroe Capital ( (MRCC) ) is now available.
Monroe Capital Corporation, a specialty finance company, announced a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share, payable on December 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024. With a focus on maximizing returns through current income and capital appreciation, the company offers investment opportunities in senior, unitranche, junior secured debt, and more. Monroe Capital LLC, known for its expertise in private credit markets, continues to support investors with high-quality returns across various economic cycles.
