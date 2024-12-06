News & Insights

Stocks

Monroe Capital Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution

December 06, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Monroe Capital ( (MRCC) ) is now available.

Monroe Capital Corporation, a specialty finance company, announced a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share, payable on December 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024. With a focus on maximizing returns through current income and capital appreciation, the company offers investment opportunities in senior, unitranche, junior secured debt, and more. Monroe Capital LLC, known for its expertise in private credit markets, continues to support investors with high-quality returns across various economic cycles.

See more data about MRCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.