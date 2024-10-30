Monro reports Q2 adjusted EPS 17c, consensus 26c

Reports Q2 revenue $301.39M, consensus $300.06M. “We drove sequential improvement in our year-over-year comparable store sales percentage change from the first quarter as well as a significant acceleration in our comp trends as the second quarter progressed. Importantly, our tire dollar and unit sales improved sequentially from the first quarter and our tire category exited the quarter with year-over-year growth in units in the month of September. Our ConfiDrive digital courtesy inspection process and our oil change offer allowed us to drive sequential improvement from the first quarter in our service category sales as well as year-over-year growth in both battery units and sales dollars in the quarter. Additionally, we improved our attachment rate for alignments, which resulted in year-over-year growth in both alignment units and sales dollars in the month of September. Encouragingly, our sales momentum from the second quarter has continued into fiscal October with our preliminary comparable store sales down only 1%, supported by improving trends in tires and all service categories, including brakes. Excluding the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, our preliminary comparable store sales would have been approximately flat compared to the prior year”, said Mike Broderick, president and CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MNRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.