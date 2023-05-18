Monro Q4 Profit Down, Misses Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement, dividend)

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

Following the release of the quarterly results, MNRO was trading down by 3.43 percent at $47.25 per share in the pre-market .

The company's bottom line came in at $0.409 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $8.615 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Monro, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.669 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $310.836 million from $328.030 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the first-quarter, MNRO sees earnings of $0.36 - $0.42, a share on revenue of $330 million - $335 million.

Dividend:

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on June 19, to shareholders of record on June 5.

Monro, Inc. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.409 Mln. vs. $8.615 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $310.836 Mln vs. $328.030 Mln last year.

