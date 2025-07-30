Monro Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automotive service and tire provider Monro, Inc. (MNRO) reported Wednesday a net loss of $8.05 million or $0.28 per share for the first quarter, compared to net income of $5.86 million or $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.22 per share, compared to $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, five analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter increased 2.7 percent to $301.04 million from $293.18 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $296.13 million for the quarter.

Comparable store sales increased 5.7 percent on a reported basis.

Looking ahead, Monro said it is not providing fiscal 2026 financial guidance at this time but will provide perspective on its expectations for the full year of fiscal 2026 during its earnings conference call.

The Company said it completed its comprehensive store portfolio review, which resulted in the closure of 145 underperforming stores during the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

