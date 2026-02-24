Is Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Monro Muffler Brake is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Monro Muffler Brake is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNRO's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MNRO has returned 13.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 6.2%. This means that Monro Muffler Brake is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Moncler S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (MONRY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.9%.

For Moncler S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Monro Muffler Brake belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.7% so far this year, meaning that MNRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Moncler S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved +4.1% year to date.

Monro Muffler Brake and Moncler S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

