Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Monro Muffler Brake said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $52.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.03% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monro Muffler Brake is $44.37. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.03% from its latest reported closing price of $52.84.

The projected annual revenue for Monro Muffler Brake is $1,351MM, an increase of 0.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.65, an increase of 15.63%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monro Muffler Brake. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNRO is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 41,053K shares. The put/call ratio of MNRO is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,839K shares representing 12.23% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,355K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,350K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 83.21% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,245K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,208K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Monro Background Information

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,259 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through

