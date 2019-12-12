Monro (MNRO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.56, changing hands as high as $80.88 per share. Monro Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNRO's low point in its 52 week range is $60.78 per share, with $89.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.