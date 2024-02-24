Monro (MNRO) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 30.94

The average one-year price target for Monro (NasdaqGS:MNRO) has been revised to 30.94 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.76% from the latest reported closing price of 32.15 / share.

Monro Declares $0.28 Dividend

On November 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2023 received the payment on December 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $32.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 4.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monro. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNRO is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 39,866K shares. The put/call ratio of MNRO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,949K shares representing 16.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 0.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,122K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 32.02% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,478K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,336K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 87.81% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,169K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing an increase of 38.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 27.66% over the last quarter.

Monro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,259 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through

