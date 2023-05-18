Monro, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.409 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $8.615 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Monro, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.669 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $310.836 million from $328.030 million last year.

Monro, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.409 Mln. vs. $8.615 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $310.836 Mln vs. $328.030 Mln last year.

