Monro, Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.170 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $13.034 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Monro, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.546 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $317.653 million from $335.193 million last year.

Monro, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12.170 Mln. vs. $13.034 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $317.653 Mln vs. $335.193 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.